3-day Kabaddi, Tug Of War Tournament Begin In Mehran Engineering University

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Directorate of Sports Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro organized an inter-University Kabaddi and tug-of-war tournament in which 40 teams and students took part.

Addressing the maiden session of Tournament Vice, Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that games were an essential segment for keeping body and soul healthy.

He said that Varsity organizes indoor and outdoor games throughout the year as per weather conditions. VC said that after the conclusion of 3-day Kabadi and Tug of War cricket competitions will be held.

Director Sports MUET Abdul Ghaffar Chandio said that a peaceful atmosphere had been provided to both male, and female students for playing games.

Heads of different academic departments, teachers and a large number of students also attended sports events.

