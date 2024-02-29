7 Matches Decided In National Kabaddi C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 10:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A total of seven matches were decided on the second day of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship organized by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.
Pakistan Police beat Islamabad by 39-10 points, Higher education Commission defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 28-8 points, Pakistan Army downed Punjab by 57-27 points, Wapda outplayed Balochistan by 35-20 points, Higher Education Commission was victorious over Police by 49-39 points and Gilgit-Baltistan edged Islamabad by 32-17 points.
Meanwhile Pakistan Air Force got a walkover against Railways.
Two matches would be played on Friday. The first match would be played between Pakistan Air Force and Higher Education Commission while the second match between Wapda and Pakistan Army. In case of rain, the matches would be played on March 5.
Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana, was also present on this occasion.
