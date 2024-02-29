Open Menu

7 Matches Decided In National Kabaddi C’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 29, 2024 | 10:41 PM

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

A total of seven matches were decided on the second day of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship organized by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A total of seven matches were decided on the second day of the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship organized by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation here at Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex.

Pakistan Police beat Islamabad by 39-10 points, Higher education Commission defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 28-8 points, Pakistan Army downed Punjab by 57-27 points, Wapda outplayed Balochistan by 35-20 points, Higher Education Commission was victorious over Police by 49-39 points and Gilgit-Baltistan edged Islamabad by 32-17 points.

Meanwhile Pakistan Air Force got a walkover against Railways.

Two matches would be played on Friday. The first match would be played between Pakistan Air Force and Higher Education Commission while the second match between Wapda and Pakistan Army. In case of rain, the matches would be played on March 5.

Secretary General of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana, was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Army Police Sports Punjab Kabaddi March HEC

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

12 minutes ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

4 minutes ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

5 minutes ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

5 minutes ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

1 minute ago
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

1 minute ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

10 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

1 minute ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

1 minute ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

1 minute ago
 Free medical camp organized at NPC

Free medical camp organized at NPC

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports