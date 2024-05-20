Aliya Riaz Achieves 1,000 Runs Milestone In T20Is
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:28 PM
The latest reports say that Aliya reached this landmark during the third T20 match against England in Leeds.
LEEDS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) Aliya Riaz, a standout player for the Pakistani women’s cricket team, has achieved a significant milestone in her career by surpassing 1,000 runs in T20 International cricket.
With this accomplishment, Aliya Riaz becomes the fifth Pakistani female cricketer to reach the 1,000-run mark in T20 Internationals.
She joins the ranks of Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, and Muneeba Ali, who have also achieved this feat.
Aliya reached this landmark during the third T20 match against England in Leeds.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan downs Bhutan in ATF 12 & under team competition6 minutes ago
-
Australian volleyball team to tour Pakistan on May 2636 minutes ago
-
PBBF suspend KBBA officials over misconduct36 minutes ago
-
Judo competition talent hunt kicks off36 minutes ago
-
'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania1 hour ago
-
High-priced Cummins, Starc face off as IPL enters playoffs3 hours ago
-
Multan physical disabled team won national T-20 cricket championship18 hours ago
-
Timber Wolves bag Ramadan Cup Basketball Club title21 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 days ago
-
PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports2 days ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores2 days ago
-
Rugby Union: French Top 14 results2 days ago