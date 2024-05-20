Open Menu

Aliya Riaz Achieves 1,000 Runs Milestone In T20Is

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:28 PM

LEEDS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) Aliya Riaz, a standout player for the Pakistani women’s cricket team, has achieved a significant milestone in her career by surpassing 1,000 runs in T20 International cricket.

With this accomplishment, Aliya Riaz becomes the fifth Pakistani female cricketer to reach the 1,000-run mark in T20 Internationals.

She joins the ranks of Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, and Muneeba Ali, who have also achieved this feat.

Aliya reached this landmark during the third T20 match against England in Leeds.

