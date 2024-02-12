Open Menu

Argentina Knock Brazil's Men's Football Team Out Of Paris Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Argentina knock Brazil's men's football team out of Paris Olympics

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Brazil were denied the chance of winning a third straight men's Olympic football title after a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Sunday knocked them out of qualifying for the Paris Games.

Champions in Rio 2016 and the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Brazil only needed a draw against their arch continental rivals on the final day of the South American pre-Olympic tournament in Venezuela.

But Argentina it is who now go to France seeking a third title after 2004 and 2008 courtesy of Luciano Gondou's second-half goal in Caracas.

The holder of the second ticket to Paris 2024 from South America will be decided later between Paraguay, who only need a draw, and Venezuela.

This qualifying tournament was restricted to under-23 players unlike at the Olympics where teams are allowed to call on the services of three overage reinforcements.

And Argentina will now be on the phone to try to persuade one very special 36-year-old player, Lionel Messi who starred in the 2008 run to Olympic gold, to join them in Paris.

"Everyone knows my relationship with Leo... and the doors are open for him to join us," said coach Javier Mascherano, a long-time former team-mate of Messi's with Argentina.

"It's up to him."

Related Topics

Football France Leo Paris Tokyo Caracas Argentina Brazil Paraguay Venezuela Turkish Lira Sunday 2016 2020 Gold Olympics From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 days ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

2 days ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

2 days ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

2 days ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

2 days ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports