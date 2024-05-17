Open Menu

Arne Slot Confirms He Will Replace Jurgen Klopp As Manager Liverpool

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season.

"There hasn't be an official announcement yet -- but I don't think it will come as news to you that I will be coach there next season," Slot told reporters.

The BBC said last month that Slot's deal to replace Klopp was worth up to £9.4 million (10.9 million Euros).

Slot moved to Feyenoord in 2021 after impressing in his first managerial role at AZ Alkmaar.

He led the Dutch giants to the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of his first season, in which they narrowly lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Slot then delivered just a second league title in 24 years to De Kuip last season before penning a new three-year deal. Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season after a nine-year reign which brought the Champions League title in 2019 and Premier League trophy a year later.

Initially, Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to succeed Klopp. However, Alonso has committed to staying at Leverkusen after leading them to a first-ever Bundesliga title. Feyenoord have enjoyed a strong season, winning the Dutch Cup and coming second to an all-conquering PSV Eindhoven side with one game remaining.

But Slot has only lost two league games all season and noted: "If we win (on Sunday), we will have 84 points and we will be the second best Feyenoord team in club history."

Under Slot, Feyenoord have delighted the fans in De Kuip with an attacking brand of football and the 45-year-old won praise from Klopp himself.

"I like the way his team plays football. If he is the one, I like that he wants it," Klopp told reporters last month.

"It's the best job in the world, best club in the world. Great job, great team, fantastic people. A really interesting job," said Klopp. Liverpool captain and fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has also hailed Slot's attacking mindset, saying it would suit the philosophy at Anfield.

"I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach," said Van Dijk.

A fan of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Slot was a slick forward as a player with a reputation as an accurate passer of the ball -- so much so he has a move named after him.

The Arne Slot Pass is a slight deflection from a forward with his back to goal which splits the defence and releases a winger running off the ball.

