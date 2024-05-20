Open Menu

Australian Volleyball Team To Tour Pakistan On May 26

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2024 | 02:01 PM

Australian volleyball team to tour Pakistan on May 26

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In a historic move, the Australian volleyball team would arrive in Pakistan on May 26 to play a three-match series against the national team.

According to Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), this landmark event was made possible after the Australian Volleyball Federation (AVF) expressed its desire to play a series of matches with Pakistan, and all arrangements have been finalized.

The Australian team will play matches against the national team on May 28, 29, and 30 in Islamabad. This marks the first time an Australian volleyball team has visited Pakistan, and excitement is building for the highly anticipated series, he said.

Pakistan's national team has been in top form, recently after winning the title and remaining unbeaten in the Central Asian Volleyball League.

Chaudhry Yaqoob expressed optimism that Pakistan would perform brilliantly against the strong Australian team, hoping to continue their winning streak.

This historic series is a significant milestone for volleyball in Pakistan, and fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing top-class competition between the two nations.

