Awais Grabs 2nd Spot In Asian Snooker C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan's Awais Ullah Munir bagged second spot in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Awais Ullah Munir bagged second spot in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran outplayed Awais by 5-2 (17-67, 01-73(57), 62-52, 58-29, 90-35(56), 68-34, 70-44) in the final of the championship.

