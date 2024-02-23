Pakistan's Awais Ullah Munir bagged second spot in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Awais Ullah Munir bagged second spot in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran outplayed Awais by 5-2 (17-67, 01-73(57), 62-52, 58-29, 90-35(56), 68-34, 70-44) in the final of the championship.