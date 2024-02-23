Awais Grabs 2nd Spot In Asian Snooker C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Pakistan's Awais Ullah Munir bagged second spot in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Awais Ullah Munir bagged second spot in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar on Friday.
Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran outplayed Awais by 5-2 (17-67, 01-73(57), 62-52, 58-29, 90-35(56), 68-34, 70-44) in the final of the championship.
Recent Stories
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner
Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation
DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen
Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF
Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby
Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS
Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N
Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon
More Stories From Sports
-
Chiefs hold off champions Crusaders to win Super Rugby opener11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks1 hour ago
-
QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error2 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series2 hours ago
-
Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 162 hours ago
-
Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France2 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi set 180-run target for Multan Sultans3 hours ago
-
Europa League last-16 draw3 hours ago
-
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final3 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
India level Pakistan in T20 Blind cricket series3 hours ago
-
2nd Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil KP Junior Tennis championship to start from Feb 264 hours ago