Babar Azam Overtakes Rohit Sharma In T20I Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:22 PM
The Pakistan captain reaches this milestone during the second T20 match against England in Birmingham.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) In a remarkable achievement, Pakistan’s national captain, Babar Azam has overtaken India’s captain Rohit Sharma in the race for T20 international runs.
Babar reached this milestone during the second T20 match against England in Birmingham.
He scored 32 runs in the match, bringing his total in this format to 3,987 runs.
This impressive tally was achieved in just 111 innings, whereas Rohit Sharma accumulated 3,974 runs over 143 innings.
Currently, the only player ahead of Babar in this list is Virat Kohli, who tops the chart with 4,037 runs in 109 innings.
