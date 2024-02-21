Open Menu

Babar Azam Quickest To 10000 T20 Runs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan's ace batsman Babar Azam has become the quickest cricketer to reach 10000 runs in 11 years and 82 days

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan's ace batsman Babar Azam has become the quickest cricketer to reach 10000 runs in 11 years and 82 days.

He achieved the milestone while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings during the HBL PSL 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

The other cricketers are; CH Gayle time:11 years 215 days, Virat Kohli time:14 years 176 days, DA Warner time:14 year 113 days, AJ Finch time:12 years 354 days and JC Buttler time:13 years 248 days.

