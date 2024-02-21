Babar Azam Quickest To 10000 T20 Runs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Pakistan's ace batsman Babar Azam has become the quickest cricketer to reach 10000 runs in 11 years and 82 days
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan's ace batsman Babar Azam has become the quickest cricketer to reach 10000 runs in 11 years and 82 days.
He achieved the milestone while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings during the HBL PSL 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.
The other cricketers are; CH Gayle time:11 years 215 days, Virat Kohli time:14 years 176 days, DA Warner time:14 year 113 days, AJ Finch time:12 years 354 days and JC Buttler time:13 years 248 days.
Recent Stories
Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais honored
Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes
Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet
ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's Economy'
EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Communities Through Cash Assista ..
Secretary Information condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts
Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation
UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson
Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) on Feb 22
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter-District Football & Volleyball Tournament (Girls) on Feb 2211 minutes ago
-
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation43 minutes ago
-
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships60 minutes ago
-
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket to ..59 minutes ago
-
Babar Azam leads PSL run chart with historic 3000 runs milestone1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker2 hours ago
-
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi2 hours ago
-
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held4 hours ago
-
Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq4 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 284 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ahmed, Ahtesham move in ITF World Jr quarterfinals4 hours ago