Babar on brink of historic milestones in T20I cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, is poised to achieve several significant milestones in T20I cricket as he prepares for upcoming matches against England.

With his impressive track record, Babar is set to add more accolades to his name, cementing his position as one of the greatest batsmen in the format.

Firstly, Babar needs just 45 runs to become the first Pakistani player to reach 4000 runs in T20I cricket, surpassing the current top run-scorer for Pakistan. This feat would demonstrate his exceptional skill and consistency, as he currently sits third among the highest run-scorers in T20I cricket with 3955 runs, behind only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

To surpass Virat Kohli's total runs in T20Is, Babar needs only 82 more runs. The current standings are: Virat Kohli: 4037 runs (109 innings), Rohit Sharma: 3974 runs (143 innings), Babar Azam: 3955 runs (110 innings).

Furthermore, with 48 more runs, Babar will become the only captain to score 2500 T20I runs, distinguishing him as a top player and a leader who consistently contributes to his team's success.

It's worth noting that Babar recently created a world record during the T20I series against Ireland, becoming the most successful T20I captain with 45 wins, eclipsing the record held by Brian Masaba of Uganda, who had 44 wins as captain.

As Babar continues to break records and achieve milestones, he solidifies his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

The Pakistan team would play the four-game T20I series against England, on May 22 (Wednesday) at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.