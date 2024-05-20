Babar On Brink Of Historic Milestones In T20I Cricket
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, is poised to achieve several significant milestones in T20I cricket as he prepares for upcoming matches against England.
With his impressive track record, Babar is set to add more accolades to his name, cementing his position as one of the greatest batsmen in the format.
Firstly, Babar needs just 45 runs to become the first Pakistani player to reach 4000 runs in T20I cricket, surpassing the current top run-scorer for Pakistan. This feat would demonstrate his exceptional skill and consistency, as he currently sits third among the highest run-scorers in T20I cricket with 3955 runs, behind only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.
To surpass Virat Kohli's total runs in T20Is, Babar needs only 82 more runs. The current standings are: Virat Kohli: 4037 runs (109 innings), Rohit Sharma: 3974 runs (143 innings), Babar Azam: 3955 runs (110 innings).
Furthermore, with 48 more runs, Babar will become the only captain to score 2500 T20I runs, distinguishing him as a top player and a leader who consistently contributes to his team's success.
It's worth noting that Babar recently created a world record during the T20I series against Ireland, becoming the most successful T20I captain with 45 wins, eclipsing the record held by Brian Masaba of Uganda, who had 44 wins as captain.
As Babar continues to break records and achieve milestones, he solidifies his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
The Pakistan team would play the four-game T20I series against England, on May 22 (Wednesday) at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan downs Bhutan in ATF 12 & under team competition25 minutes ago
-
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is27 minutes ago
-
Australian volleyball team to tour Pakistan on May 2655 minutes ago
-
PBBF suspend KBBA officials over misconduct55 minutes ago
-
Judo competition talent hunt kicks off55 minutes ago
-
'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania2 hours ago
-
High-priced Cummins, Starc face off as IPL enters playoffs4 hours ago
-
Multan physical disabled team won national T-20 cricket championship18 hours ago
-
Timber Wolves bag Ramadan Cup Basketball Club title21 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 days ago
-
PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports2 days ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores2 days ago