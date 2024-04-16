Open Menu

Bangladesh Rope In Pak Spin Great To Coaching Staff Ahead Of T20 WC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC

Bangladesh have added former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to their coaching staff ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Bangladesh have added former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to their coaching staff ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Mushtaq Ahmed will join the Bangladesh Men's team as the spin bowling coach ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe and will continue in the role until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The erstwhile spin great boasts ample coaching experience, having formerly been the spin bowling coach for England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22).

With the conditions in the West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup expected to aid spin, the veteran bowler will be a valuable addition to the Bangladesh setup ahead of the 20-team event.

"It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach," Mushtaq said in a statement released by Bangladesh Cricket board.

"I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

"They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instill that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team.”

Bangladesh host Zimbabwe in five T20Is starting next month as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket T20 World ICC Bangladesh Zimbabwe Turkish Lira Event Coach

Recent Stories

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessi ..

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

19 seconds ago
 Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop ..

Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction

22 seconds ago
 Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchard ..

Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP

4 minutes ago
 Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire n ..

Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA

4 minutes ago
 Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settl ..

Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

4 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest managem ..

Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop

11 seconds ago
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

13 seconds ago
 Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

5 minutes ago
 Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark

Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark

14 seconds ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours

16 seconds ago
 Shareholders approve pay package of Stellantis CEO

Shareholders approve pay package of Stellantis CEO

17 seconds ago
 Call for exemplary punishment to accused in Alipur ..

Call for exemplary punishment to accused in Alipur 8 family members murder case

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports