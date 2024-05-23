Open Menu

Bayer Leverkusen V Atalanta Europa League Final Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta Europa League final starting line-ups

Bergamo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta on Wednesday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-3)

Matej Kovar; Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Josip Stanisic, Granit Xhaka, Ezequiel Palacios, Alex Grimaldo; Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli

Coach: Xabi Alonso (ESP)

Atalanta (3-4-3)

Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, Sean Kolasinac; Davide Zappacosta, Ederson, Teun Koopmeiners, Matteo Ruggeri; Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, Ademola Lookman

Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (ITA)

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROM)

afp

Related Topics

Berat Jeremie Dublin Ita Coach

Recent Stories

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

3 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

3 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

3 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

3 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

3 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

3 hours ago
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

3 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

3 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

3 hours ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's s ..

Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit U ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports