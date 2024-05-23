Bayer Leverkusen V Atalanta Europa League Final Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Bergamo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta on Wednesday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-3)
Matej Kovar; Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Josip Stanisic, Granit Xhaka, Ezequiel Palacios, Alex Grimaldo; Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli
Coach: Xabi Alonso (ESP)
Atalanta (3-4-3)
Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Isak Hien, Sean Kolasinac; Davide Zappacosta, Ederson, Teun Koopmeiners, Matteo Ruggeri; Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, Ademola Lookman
Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (ITA)
Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROM)
afp
