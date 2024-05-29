Bayern Appoint Kompany To End Long Search For New Coach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Bayern Munich named Vincent Kompany as the new coach of the German giants on a three-year contract on Wednesday, in a surprise move
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Bayern Munich named Vincent Kompany as the new coach of the German giants on a three-year contract on Wednesday, in a surprise move.
Kompany, 38, joins Bayern despite seeing his Burnley team relegated from the Premier League this season.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern. It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football," said Kompany in a club statement.
"I'm now looking forward to the basics: working with the players, building a team. Once the basis is right, success will follow."
Kompany's hiring brings to an end Bayern's exhaustive search for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel after the club's first trophyless season in 12 years.
Bayern announced that Tuchel would depart at the end of the season in February after falling behind eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria manager Ralf Rangnick all reportedly turned down Bayern's interest.
After taking over at Burnley in July 2022, Kompany led the Clarets to promotion from the second-tier Championship in his first season in charge.
They struggled with the step up to the Premier League, winning just five games and registering 24 points -- the club's lowest top-flight tally in their history.
However, Kompany retained the backing of his old coach at Manchester City Pep Guardiola, who advised his former club to go for the Belgian.
"Vincent Kompany is the type of coach who fits in very well with FC Bayern's playing philosophy and identity," said sporting director Christoph Freund.
"He's a young, very ambitious coach with a lot of international experience.
"He his finger on the pulse when it comes to the players and knows exactly what needs to happen on the pitch. He can and will give our team an enormous amount."
Kompany has Bundesliga experience, having played at Hamburg for two seasons early in his playing career and his ability to speak German was seen as a major benefit for the Bayern board.
Burnley will reportedly receive £10 million ($13 million) in compensation for allowing their manager to leave.
"Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible," Burnley said in a statement.
"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities."
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan clinch Sarsabz Volleyball Series5 minutes ago
-
Goffin claims he was spat at by French Open spectator5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results5 hours ago
-
KP 23 Games: Peshawar region lead in women competitions5 hours ago
-
JJAU-PJJF sign historic MoU for promotion of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan5 hours ago
-
U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins5 hours ago
-
IUB beats WUM in PCB women cricket tournament7 hours ago
-
Islamabad, WAPDA, PAF victorious in Memorial Basketball tournament7 hours ago
-
Punjab, KP qualified for semis in PM Youth Talent Hunt Handball League7 hours ago
-
World’s first carbon zero hockey turf to be used at Paris 2024 Olympics8 hours ago