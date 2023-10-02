Open Menu

China's Zhu Claims Gold In Women's Individual Trampoline In Asiad

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 06:13 PM

China's Zhu claims gold in women's individual trampoline in Asiad

Tokyo Olympic champion Zhu Xueying of China finished 56.720 points to win the women's individual trampoline gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) -- Tokyo Olympic champion Zhu Xueying of China finished 56.720 points to win the women's individual trampoline gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday.
The 25-year-old completed a grand slam in trampoline after having won golds at the Olympics, World Championships, World Cup and Asian Games.
She said victory in Hangzhou has been her target since the 2018 Games, when she was not selected to compete.


"I've been working very hard to try to be part of the squad and to be able to participate," Zhu said.
"Standing on the top podium will be an encouragement to me," she added.
With a fluent performance in the final, Zhu won an unparalleled 56.720 with an execution score of 16.80, and 15.92 on the time of flight, both the highest among all the finalists.
Another Chinese Hu Yicheng grabbed silver with 55.790 points, and Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Butolina took bronze with 52.600.

Related Topics

World China Hangzhou Tokyo Kazakhstan Turkish Lira Women 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All Top Asia

Recent Stories

International Day of Non-Violence: India continues ..

International Day of Non-Violence: India continues to commit war crimes in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector shrinks further in September

2 minutes ago
 Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers

Nobel prize goes to mRNA Covid vaccine researchers

4 minutes ago
 1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in S. Philip ..

1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in S. Philippines

4 minutes ago
 Global tech giants head to Dubai Assembly for Gene ..

17 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas indu ..

COP28 President-Designate rallies Oil and Gas industry to decarbonise

32 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC Exhibition and Conf ..

Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2023

47 minutes ago
 2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 boo ..

2205 electricity thieves fined Rs.271.5m; 2124 booked, 1459 arrested in 25 days: ..

48 minutes ago
 Presight awarded contract by NCEMA to develop AI-d ..

Presight awarded contract by NCEMA to develop AI-driven platform to support emer ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health Authority begins inspection visits to ..

Dubai Health Authority begins inspection visits to private school clinics in Dub ..

1 hour ago
 Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation

Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation

2 hours ago
 National Bonds launches ‘My One Million’ savin ..

National Bonds launches ‘My One Million’ saving plan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports