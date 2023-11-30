Open Menu

Copenhagen Grab Crucial Champions League Point After More VAR Drama

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Copenhagen grabbed a crucial point in a 0-0 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday as more VAR handball controversy erupted in the Champions League.

The German champions had already qualified for the last 16 but the stalemate at Allianz Arena helped keep alive Copenhagen's hopes of joining them.

Coupled with Manchester United drawing 3-3 at Galatasaray, the Danes sit second in Group A with a match remaining and will have their fate in their own hands when they host the Turkish side in a fortnight.

Copenhagen had a major let-off in stoppage time at the end of the game when referee Stephanie Frappart awarded Thomas Tuchel's Bayern a penalty for handball against Peter Ankersen.

But VAR showed contact with the upper arm and shoulder and Frappart withdrew the penalty after consulting the pitch-side monitor, to protests from striker Harry Kane and Tuchel.

It came a night after Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Newcastle United thanks to a late Kylian Mbappe penalty, awarded for a dubious handball against Tino Livramento after VAR intervened.

Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller said the decision against his side laid bare VAR's inconsistencies.

"I'm no friend of the rule, but when you compare it to yesterday, it's pretty weird," he told DAZN.

"I think the rule-makers want to try and make handball calls objective, but you can't do that."

Despite Bayern dropping points in the Champions League group stages at home for the first time since 2018, the German champions qualify for the last 16 in first place.

It is the 16th straight year that they have reached the knockouts.

