Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores

Dambulla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the third T20 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Dambulla on Wednesday:

Afghanistan 209-5, 20 overs (R. Gurbaz 70, H. Zazai 45, A. Omarzai 31; A. Dananjaya 2-37, M.

Pathirana 2-42) v Sri Lanka 206-6, 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 65 not out, P. Nissanka 60; M. Nabi 2-35)

result: Afghanistan won by three runs

Series: Sri Lanka wins three match series 2-1

Toss: Afghanistan