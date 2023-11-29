Luke Donald will remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black in New York after masterminding this year's victory, team bosses announced on Wednesday

The Englishman has been reappointed after the 16.5-11.5 win over the United States in Rome in October, after which Europe's players urged him to break with recent tradition and lead the side again.

The 45-year-old is Europe's first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher performed the role in 1991, 1993 and 1995 and will attempt to become only the second skipper after Tony Jacklin to lead Europe to victories both home and away.

"I'm delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again," said Donald, who was initially appointed for the 2023 edition after Henrik Stenson was sacked for joining LIV Golf.

"Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands. This is one of these moments.

"I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting."

- 'Two more years' -

Since 1997 European captains have served just one term but Donald's players made it clear they wanted the former world number one to break the mould as they chanted "two more years" following the five-point win at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

"I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again," said four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

Donald said in the immediate aftermath of Europe's win that he would consider remaining as captain, although he was well aware that the last away victory for either side was the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012.

He featured as a player at Medinah Country Club, where he led Jose Maria Olazabal's side out in the singles, securing the first blue point on the board in one of the most famous comebacks in the history of the contest, which is held every two years.

Donald represented Europe in the Ryder Cup four times as a player, being part of a winning team on all four occasions, contributing 10.5 points from his 15 matches.

He served as a vice-captain in 2018 under Thomas Bjorn and under Padraig Harrington in 2021.

Ryder Cup executive director Guy Kinnings said: "Luke was a superb captain in Rome and we are delighted that he will be returning to the role for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

"He demonstrated clear, calm and meticulous leadership skills in Rome, and all those qualities will be big assets again for Luke and Team Europe."