Dubai, Islamabad Clubs Conclude Thrilling Polo Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Polo Series between junior teams of Dubai and Islamabad Polo Clubs came to a close on Tuesday, with the White team emerging victorious.
The two-match series saw talented young players from both teams showcasing their skills. The Islamabad club team featured Akbar Aurangzeb, Chingiz Leghari, Hashim Waheed, and Saeem Abbas. The players from both clubs were divided into two teams, White and Blue, with the White team ultimately winning by 4-2.
The event was attended by families from various countries, including the UAE, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, and Syria.
Speaking on the occasion, Islamabad Polo Club Manager Col.
Nadeem emphasized the significance of these competitions in fostering relations between Pakistan and the UAE. Players from both clubs commended the experience, describing it as the best they had ever had.
A prize distribution ceremony was held at the conclusion of the series, with Deputy Head of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Pakistan, Muhammad Sultan Al Khitoob, presenting the trophy to the winning team and distributing prizes among the players.
This Polo Series has not only promoted sporting ties between both nations but also provided a platform for young players to showcase their talent and build lasting relationships.
