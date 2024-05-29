Open Menu

ECB Enhances Security For Pakistan Cricket Team In The UK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 29, 2024 | 03:24 PM

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

The sources say that the ECB has assigned two additional security officers specifically for the protection of the Green Shirts players.

CARDIFF: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) implemented significant measures to bolster the security of the Pakistan cricket team during their stay in the UK.

The sources revealed that the deployment of these additional security personnel was made at the request of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the sources, the ECB assigned two additional security officers specifically for the protection of the Green Shirts players. These officers will accompany the Pakistani players during their movements to ensure their safety.

It is noteworthy that in the UK, fans frequently gather around captain Babar Azam and other team members when they leave their hotel, and a recent video of such an incident has highlighted the need for increased security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hotel Wales United Kingdom Babar Azam

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

2 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

3 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

16 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

1 day ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 day ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports