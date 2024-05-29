ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the ECB has assigned two additional security officers specifically for the protection of the Green Shirts players.

CARDIFF: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) implemented significant measures to bolster the security of the Pakistan cricket team during their stay in the UK.

The sources revealed that the deployment of these additional security personnel was made at the request of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the sources, the ECB assigned two additional security officers specifically for the protection of the Green Shirts players. These officers will accompany the Pakistani players during their movements to ensure their safety.

It is noteworthy that in the UK, fans frequently gather around captain Babar Azam and other team members when they leave their hotel, and a recent video of such an incident has highlighted the need for increased security.