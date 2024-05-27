England Captain Buttler Set To Miss 3rd T20 Against Pakistan
Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Jos Buttler has left the England squad ahead of Tuesday's Twenty20 international against Pakistan to be with his wife, who is about to give birth to the couple's third child.
The 33-year-old England captain struck a match-winning 84 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the rain-affected four-game series with a 23-run win in Birmingham on Saturday.
But he is now set to miss Wednesday's third T20 in Cardiff, with vice-captain Moeen Ali in line to lead England at Sophia Gardens instead.
Ben Duckett could be brought in to open in Buttler's absence or England could promote Will Jacks from No 3 after he made 37 off 23 balls against Pakistan at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground.
Surrey all-rounder Jacks recently returned from a stint in the T20 Indian Premier League, where he made a dashing unbeaten hundred to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.
If he were to move up the order for England on Tuesday, Jacks would be opening the batting alongside Phil Salt, a player he knows well from their time in franchise cricket.
"I think we're both very comfortable," Jacks told Sky sports. "Me and Phil have played a lot of cricket together -- we've played franchise cricket together which definitely helps when we come to England.
The 25-year-old added: "We understand each others' games very well and we're both that kind of free-flowing, top-order batters everyone has nowadays."
This series, which concludes at The Oval in London on Thursday, is serving as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, with reigning champions England starting their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.
Recent Stories
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan to host Australia in historic Volleyball Series12 minutes ago
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Swiatek through42 minutes ago
-
Sinner cruises into French Open second round52 minutes ago
-
2 KP players bag silver medal in South Asian Junior Tennis in Nepal1 hour ago
-
USAID-KP Govt Games begins for a cause under project – Land Registration in Merged Areas2 hours ago
-
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
More matches decided under PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Handball League-20242 hours ago
-
Teams reaching Peshawar to participate in KP U23 Inter-Region Men, women games2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs3 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia team to arrive on June 5 for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers6 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Memorial Basketball kicks off Tuesday6 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated17 hours ago