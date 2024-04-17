Evans Returns After Relegated Rotherham Sack Manager Richardson
Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Rotherham appointed Steve Evans for a second spell as manager on Wednesday after Leam Richardson was sacked following their relegation to the third tier of English football
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Rotherham appointed Steve Evans for a second spell as manager on Wednesday after Leam Richardson was sacked following their relegation to the third tier of English football.
Richardson succeeded Matt Taylor in December but presided over a woeful run, losing 18 of his 24 games in charge and overseeing Rotherham's demotion from the Championship to League One.
Just hours after announcing Richardson's exit, Stevenage manager Evans was named as his replacement on a three-year deal.
Evans previously managed Rotherham from 2012-15, when he guided 'The Millers' from League Two to Championship safety.
He leaves Stevenage having taken them from the bottom of the fourth tier to the verge of the League One play-offs.
Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart said: "On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor back to the football club.
"Leam and Rob's (Kelly, assistant manager) departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.
"In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals that understand the Rotherham United 'DNA' and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own."
Recent Stories
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crew from sinking ship: media
High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption
Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon
Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions
Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..
Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
More Stories From Sports
-
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam48 minutes ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson3 hours ago
-
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Ashaz gets FIDE Arena Candidate Master6 hours ago
-
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach6 hours ago
-
Barca find pride despite another Champions League collapse6 hours ago
-
Boys Handball under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program to start from May 17 hours ago
-
Pakistan-New Zealand 5th T20l Series to start from Thursday7 hours ago
-
Hub rally on April 2822 hours ago
-
Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin22 hours ago
-
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC1 day ago
-
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow1 day ago