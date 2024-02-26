Open Menu

Everton's 10-point Premier League Deduction Reduced To Six

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six

Everton's penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has been reduced from 10 points to six following an appeal, the English top flight announced on Monda

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Everton's penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has been reduced from 10 points to six following an appeal, the English top flight announced on Monday.

The club were hit with the punishment in November after an independent commission found they had exceeded permitted losses under the league's profitability and sustainability rules over an assessment period ending with the 2021/22 season.

But an independent appeal board has cut that by four points, which moves the club up to 15th place.

"Everton FC appealed the sanction imposed against it on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach, which the club admitted," the Premier League said in a statement.

"Two of those nine grounds were upheld by the appeal board, which has substituted the original points deduction of 10 for six."

The club face a second PSR complaint over breaching rules over the period running to the end of last season.

Related Topics

November From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated

Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated

8 minutes ago
 Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notif ..

Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified

8 minutes ago
 Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special p ..

Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons

8 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two

Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two

4 minutes ago
 AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace ..

AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum President

4 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incid ..

Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indi ..

4 minutes ago
Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show

Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show

4 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 appli ..

Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 applicants in Vehari

4 minutes ago
 Administrations engaged to make polio drive succes ..

Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters ..

Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

8 minutes ago
 Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing a ..

Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh

8 minutes ago
 Smoker constable suspended over violating social m ..

Smoker constable suspended over violating social media policy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports