FIFA Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Mental Health Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The International Football Federation (FIFA) said on Monday it has launched a WHO-supported campaign aimed at raising awareness of mental health conditions and encouraging a potentially life-saving conversation.

"FIFA has launched #ReachOut, a campaign designed to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions, encourage people to seek help when they need it, and take actions every day for better mental health. With the support of past and current football players, FIFA is underlining the importance of greater awareness around mental health," the statement read.

The campaign will be carried out through the digital channels of the Association, and many football legends, present and past, will participate. Teressa Enke, the chairwoman of the Robert Enke Foundation, a non-profit that aims to research and treat depression and heart disease in children, will also participate in the initiative.

"Depression and anxiety affect rising numbers of people worldwide, and young people are among the most vulnerable. Having a conversation with family, friends or a healthcare professional can be key. FIFA is proud to launch this campaign, supported by the World Health Organization, to encourage people to #ReachOut," FIFA President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying.

Citing FIFPRO data, FIFA said that mental health issues among athletes appear to be growing, as 23% of active football players have reported sleep disturbance, 9% have reported depression, and another 7% suffer from anxiety, with those numbers increasing among retired players.