Football: English Premier League Results

Published December 04, 2023

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Sunday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 10, Solanke 52) Aston Villa 2 (Bailey 20, Watkins 90)

Chelsea 3 (Fernandez 17, 65-pen, Colwill 21) Brighton 2 (Buonanotte 43, Pedro 90+2)

Liverpool 4 (Leno 20-og, Mac Allister 38, Endo 87, Alexander-Arnold 88) Fulham 3 (Wilson 24, Tete 45+3, De Cordova-Reid 80)

West Ham 1 (Kudus 13) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 53)

Playing later

Manchester City v Tottenham (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 2 (Saka 6, Odegaard 13) Wolverhampton 1 (Cunha 86)

Brentford 3 (Maupay 49, Mee 56, Baptiste 81) Luton 1 (Brown 76)

Burnley 5 (Rodriguez 1, Bruun Larsen 29, Amdouni 73, Koleosho 75, Brownhill 80) Sheff Utd 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (McNeil 67)

Newcastle 1 (Gordon 55) Manchester United 0

