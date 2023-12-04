Football: English Premier League Results
English Premier League results on Sunday
English Premier League results on Sunday:
Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 10, Solanke 52) Aston Villa 2 (Bailey 20, Watkins 90)
Chelsea 3 (Fernandez 17, 65-pen, Colwill 21) Brighton 2 (Buonanotte 43, Pedro 90+2)
Liverpool 4 (Leno 20-og, Mac Allister 38, Endo 87, Alexander-Arnold 88) Fulham 3 (Wilson 24, Tete 45+3, De Cordova-Reid 80)
West Ham 1 (Kudus 13) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 53)
Playing later
Manchester City v Tottenham (1630 GMT)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 2 (Saka 6, Odegaard 13) Wolverhampton 1 (Cunha 86)
Brentford 3 (Maupay 49, Mee 56, Baptiste 81) Luton 1 (Brown 76)
Burnley 5 (Rodriguez 1, Bruun Larsen 29, Amdouni 73, Koleosho 75, Brownhill 80) Sheff Utd 0
Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (McNeil 67)
Newcastle 1 (Gordon 55) Manchester United 0