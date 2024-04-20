Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Sheffield United 1 (Hamer 52) Burnley 4 (Bruun Larsen 38, Assignon 40, Foster 58, Gudmundsson 71)

Luton 1 (Berry 90+2) Brentford 5 (Wissa 24, 45+1, Pinnock 61, Lewis-Potter 64, Schade 86)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Wolves v Arsenal (1830)

Sunday

Everton v Nottingham Forest (1230), Aston Villa v Bournemouth (1400), Crystal Palace v West Ham (1400), Fulham v Liverpool (1530)

Related Topics

Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Luton Nottingham All Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

32 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

24 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

24 minutes ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

38 minutes ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

40 minutes ago
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

43 minutes ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

43 minutes ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

43 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

43 minutes ago
 Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

43 minutes ago
 Former world number one and two-time major winner ..

Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports