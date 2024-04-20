Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:40 PM
English Premier League results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Sheffield United 1 (Hamer 52) Burnley 4 (Bruun Larsen 38, Assignon 40, Foster 58, Gudmundsson 71)
Luton 1 (Berry 90+2) Brentford 5 (Wissa 24, 45+1, Pinnock 61, Lewis-Potter 64, Schade 86)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Wolves v Arsenal (1830)
Sunday
Everton v Nottingham Forest (1230), Aston Villa v Bournemouth (1400), Crystal Palace v West Ham (1400), Fulham v Liverpool (1530)
