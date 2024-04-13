Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM

English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Arsenal 31 22 5 4 75 24 71

Liverpool 31 21 8 2 72 30 71

Man City 31 21 7 3 71 31 70

Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66 49 60

---------------------------------------

Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60

---------------------------------------

Newcastle 32 15 5 12 69 52 50

Man Utd 31 15 4 12 45 46 49

West Ham 32 13 9 10 52 56 48

Chelsea 30 12 8 10 55 52 44

Brighton 31 11 10 10 51 49 43

Wolves 31 12 6 13 44 49 42

Bournemouth 31 11 8 12 45 55 41

Fulham 32 11 6 15 47 51 39

Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36 54 30

Brentford 32 7 8 17 45 58 29

Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 27 *

Nottm Forest 32 7 8 17 40 56 25 **

---------------------------------------

Luton 32 6 7 19 45 65 25

Burnley 32 4 7 21 32 67 19

Sheff Utd 31 3 7 21 30 82 16

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

*Everton deducted six points and then a further two points for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

**Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching PSR

