Football: German Bundesliga Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 09:21 PM
German Bundesliga results on Saturday
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 65, Mueller 90+3) Cologne 0
RB Leipzig 3 (Olmo 13, Sesko 68, Openda 81) Wolfsburg 0
Mainz 4 (Burkardt 47, Mwene 51, Gruda 63, Onisiwo 88) Hoffenheim 1 (Kaderabek 19)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Woeber 36) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Sabitzer 22, 28-pen)
Bochum 1 (Schlotterbeck 90) Heidenheim 1 (Schlotterbeck 81-og)
Playing later
Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Darmstadt v Freiburg (1330), Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen (1530)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race
Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma B ..
Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters
3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar
ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa to be held in Garhi Khuda Bux
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village
Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki
More Stories From Sports
-
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race1 minute ago
-
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo45 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result58 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders2 hours ago
-
Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League result3 hours ago
-
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weather3 hours ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets squash players for winning medals in Junior Australian Open5 hours ago
-
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series3 hours ago
-
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals3 hours ago