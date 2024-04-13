Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Result

Published April 13, 2024

Football: German Bundesliga result

German Bundesliga results on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 65, Mueller 90+3) Cologne 0

RB Leipzig 3 (Olmo 13, Sesko 68, Openda 81) Wolfsburg 0

Mainz 4 (Burkardt 47, Mwene 51, Gruda 63, Onisiwo 88) Hoffenheim 1 (Kaderabek 19)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Woeber 36) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Sabitzer 22, 28-pen)

Bochum 1 (Schlotterbeck 90) Heidenheim 1 (Schlotterbeck 81-og)

Playing later

Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Darmstadt v Freiburg (1330), Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen (1530)

Played Friday

Augsburg 2 (Tietz 47, Michel 81) Union Berlin 0

