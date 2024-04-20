Football: German Bundesliga Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
German Bundesliga results on Saturday
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Wind 43) Bochum 0
FC Cologne 0 Darmstadt 2 (Klarer 57, Vilhelmsson 90)
Hoffenheim 4 (Weghorst 36, Proemel 58, Kabak 66, Stach 90+1) Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Hack 39, 78, 89)
Heidenheim 1 (Dovedan 69) RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 42, Openda 85)
Playing later
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (1330 GMT), Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1530), Freiburg v Mainz (1730)
Played Friday
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Chaibi 55, Ekitike 61, Marmoush 90+5) Augsburg 1 (Vargas 13)
