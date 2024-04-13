Football: Italian Serie A result

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Early Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Lecce 1 (Sansone 89) Empoli 0

Playing Saturday (all times GMT)

Torino v Juventus (1600), Bologna v Monza (1845)

Sunday

Napoli v Frosinone (1030), Sassuolo v AC Milan (1300), Udinese v Roma (1600), Inter Milan v Cagliari (1845)

Monday

Fiorentina v Genoa (1630), Atalanta v Verona (1845)

Plsyed Friday

Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)

afp

