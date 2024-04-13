Football: Italian Serie A Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Early Italian Serie A result on Saturday
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Early Italian Serie A result on Saturday:
Lecce 1 (Sansone 89) Empoli 0
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Torino v Juventus (1600), Bologna v Monza (1845)
Sunday
Napoli v Frosinone (1030), Sassuolo v AC Milan (1300), Udinese v Roma (1600), Inter Milan v Cagliari (1845)
Monday
Fiorentina v Genoa (1630), Atalanta v Verona (1845)
Plsyed Friday
Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)
afp
Recent Stories
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race
Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma B ..
Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters
Football: German Bundesliga result
3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar
ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa to be held in Garhi Khuda Bux
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village
Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares
More Stories From Sports
-
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result10 minutes ago
-
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo55 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders2 hours ago
-
Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League result3 hours ago
-
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weather3 hours ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets squash players for winning medals in Junior Australian Open5 hours ago
-
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series3 hours ago
-
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals3 hours ago