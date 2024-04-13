Football: Italian Serie A Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 26 4 1 75 15 82
AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 68
Juventus 31 18 8 5 45 24 62
Bologna 31 16 10 5 45 25 58
-----------------------------------
Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 50
-----------------------------------
Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49
Napoli 31 13 9 9 48 38 48
Torino 31 11 11 9 31 29 44
Fiorentina 30 12 7 11 42 35 43
Monza 31 11 9 11 34 41 42
Genoa 31 9 11 11 34 38 38
Lecce 32 7 11 14 27 48 32
Cagliari 31 7 9 15 32 52 30
Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28
Empoli 32 7 7 18 25 48 28
Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 27
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 31 6 8 17 38 61 26
Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 25
Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
afp
Recent Stories
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills
Football: Italian Serie A result
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh
Young boy shot dead in Kohat
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported
Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus
Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine
Football: English Premier League table
Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table9 minutes ago
-
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders1 hour ago
-
Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League result2 hours ago
-
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weather2 hours ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets squash players for winning medals in Junior Australian Open4 hours ago
-
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series2 hours ago
-
Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals2 hours ago
-
Ohtani interpreter apologizes, takes 'responsibility': lawyer2 hours ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing2 hours ago
-
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing2 hours ago