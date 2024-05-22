Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Italian Serie A table ahead of the final round of fixtures of the 2023/24 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Inter Milan 37 30 5 2 87 20 93 - champions
AC Milan 37 22 8 7 73 46 74
Bologna 37 18 14 5 55 30 68
Juventus 37 18 14 5 52 31 67
Atalanta 36 20 6 10 67 39 66
--------------------------------
Roma 37 18 9 10 64 44 63
--------------------------------
Lazio 37 18 6 13 48 38 60
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 36 15 9 12 55 42 54
Torino 37 13 14 10 36 33 53
Napoli 37 13 13 11 55 48 52
Genoa 37 11 13 13 43 45 46
Monza 37 11 12 14 39 49 45
Verona 37 9 10 18 36 49 37
Lecce 37 8 13 16 32 54 37
Cagliari 37 8 12 17 40 65 36
Frosinone 37 8 11 18 44 68 35
Udinese 37 5 19 13 36 53 34
--------------------------------
Empoli 37 8 9 20 27 53 33
Sassuolo 37 7 8 22 42 74 29 - relegated
Salernitana 37 2 10 25 29 78 16 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
