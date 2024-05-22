Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table ahead of the final round of fixtures of the 2023/24 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the final round of fixtures of the 2023/24 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 37 30 5 2 87 20 93 - champions

AC Milan 37 22 8 7 73 46 74

Bologna 37 18 14 5 55 30 68

Juventus 37 18 14 5 52 31 67

Atalanta 36 20 6 10 67 39 66

--------------------------------

Roma 37 18 9 10 64 44 63

--------------------------------

Lazio 37 18 6 13 48 38 60

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 36 15 9 12 55 42 54

Torino 37 13 14 10 36 33 53

Napoli 37 13 13 11 55 48 52

Genoa 37 11 13 13 43 45 46

Monza 37 11 12 14 39 49 45

Verona 37 9 10 18 36 49 37

Lecce 37 8 13 16 32 54 37

Cagliari 37 8 12 17 40 65 36

Frosinone 37 8 11 18 44 68 35

Udinese 37 5 19 13 36 53 34

--------------------------------

Empoli 37 8 9 20 27 53 33

Sassuolo 37 7 8 22 42 74 29 - relegated

Salernitana 37 2 10 25 29 78 16 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption ..

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project

43 minutes ago
 FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cip ..

FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case

43 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

49 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

49 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

50 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

50 minutes ago
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

51 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

51 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

49 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

49 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

49 minutes ago
 Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj ..

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports