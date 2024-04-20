Open Menu

Football: Scottish Cup Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Football: Scottish Cup result

Scottish Cup result on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Scottish Cup result on Saturday:

Semi-final

Aberdeen 3 (Miovski 2, Sokler 90, MacDonald 119) Celtic 3 (Kuhn 21, Forrest 63, O'Riley 105+1) after extra-time - Celtic win 6-5 on penalties

Sunday

Rangers v Hearts (1300)

