Football: Scottish Cup Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Scottish Cup result on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Scottish Cup result on Saturday:
Semi-final
Aberdeen 3 (Miovski 2, Sokler 90, MacDonald 119) Celtic 3 (Kuhn 21, Forrest 63, O'Riley 105+1) after extra-time - Celtic win 6-5 on penalties
Sunday
Rangers v Hearts (1300)
Recent Stories
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores
Tennis: Rouen WTA results
Vinyl enthusiasts spin into action on UK's Record Store Day
First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results4 minutes ago
-
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final4 minutes ago
-
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires4 minutes ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Rouen WTA results4 minutes ago
-
First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan4 minutes ago
-
Rybakina to face Kostyuk in Stuttgart final after ending Swiatek's 10-match streak1 minute ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 minute ago
-
La Rochelle follow Champions Cup flop with Castres Top 14 loss1 minute ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset2 hours ago
-
Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca3 hours ago