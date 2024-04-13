Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Celtic 3 (Hatate 52, Furuhashi 60, Idah 86) St Mirren 0
Hearts 4 (Grant 29, Oda 32, Devlin 40, Shankland 45+6-pen) Livingston 2 (Kelly 10, 22)
Motherwell 1 (Blaney 90+4) Hibernian 1 (Maolida 65-pen)
St Johnstone 0 Kilmarnock 2 (Wright 23, Watkins 81)
Playing Sunday
Ross County v Rangers (1100 GMT)
