Football: Scottish Premiership results

Published April 13, 2024

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Aberdeen 0 Dundee 0

Celtic 3 (Hatate 52, Furuhashi 60, Idah 86) St Mirren 0

Hearts 4 (Grant 29, Oda 32, Devlin 40, Shankland 45+6-pen) Livingston 2 (Kelly 10, 22)

Motherwell 1 (Blaney 90+4) Hibernian 1 (Maolida 65-pen)

St Johnstone 0 Kilmarnock 2 (Wright 23, Watkins 81)

Playing Sunday

Ross County v Rangers (1100 GMT)

