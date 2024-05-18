Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Celtic 3 (O'Riley 21, Furuhashi 37, Palma 86) St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 7, 26-pen)
Dundee 1 (McCowan 37) Kilmarnock 1 (Mackay-Steven 24)
Hearts 3 (Shankland 33, Lembikisa 82, Tagawa 90+5) Rangers 3 (McCausland 52, Cantwell 69, Silva 79)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT)
Livingston v Hibernian
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Ross County v Aberdeen
