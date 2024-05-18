Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Celtic 3 (O'Riley 21, Furuhashi 37, Palma 86) St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 7, 26-pen)

Dundee 1 (McCowan 37) Kilmarnock 1 (Mackay-Steven 24)

Hearts 3 (Shankland 33, Lembikisa 82, Tagawa 90+5) Rangers 3 (McCausland 52, Cantwell 69, Silva 79)

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT)

Livingston v Hibernian

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Ross County v Aberdeen

