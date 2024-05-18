Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 38 29 6 3 95 30 93 -- champions

Rangers 38 27 4 7 87 32 85

Hearts 38 20 8 10 54 42 68

Kilmarnock 38 14 14 10 46 44 56

St Mirren 38 13 8 17 46 52 47

Dundee 38 10 12 16 49 68 42

----------------------------------------

Aberdeen 37 12 11 14 46 50 47

Hibernian 37 11 12 14 51 58 45

Motherwell 37 10 13 14 55 57 43

Ross County 37 8 10 19 36 65 34

----------------------------------------

St Johnstone 37 7 11 19 27 53 32

----------------------------------------

Livingston 37 5 9 23 28 69 24 -- relegated

Note: League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

