Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Spanish La Liga results on Saturday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Celta Vigo 4 (Aspas 37, 76, Swedberg 39, Douvikas 71) Las Palmas 1 (Herzog 11)
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Chavarria 80, Palazon 84) Osasuna 1 (Gomez 29)
Later Saturday (times GMT)
Valencia v Real Betis (1630), Girona v Cadiz (1900)
Sunday
Getafe v Real Sociedad (1200), Almeria v Villarreal (1415), Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)
Monday
Sevilla v Real Mallorca (1900)
Played Friday
