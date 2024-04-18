Open Menu

Former England Test Batsman Raman Subba Row Dies Aged 92

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday

At the time of his death, he was England's oldest living men's Test cricketer.

Subba Row played first-class cricket for Cambridge University and then joined the powerful Surrey side of the 1950s, which won seven successive County Championships.

Unable to secure a permanent first-team place at The Oval, he moved to Northamptonshire, where he was appointed captain in 1958.

In that year, Subba Row win the first of his 13 England caps and in 1961 he scored a century in both his first and last Tests against Australia.

In all, he scored 984 Test runs at an average of over 46.

After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England's tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981.

Subba Row also served five years as chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board, the forerunner to the ECB, from 1985.

He later became one of the International Cricket Council's first match referees, overseeing 160 fixtures.

ICC general manager of cricket Wasim Khan said: "It is sad to hear of the passing of Raman and I would like to extend deepest condolences on behalf of everyone at the ICC.

"Raman was a respected cricketer of his era, who went on to become the chair of the Test and County Cricket Board. He was also one of the earliest ICC match referees, officiating very ably in different parts of the world."

ECB chairman Richard Thompson said: "We are extremely saddened to hear of Raman's passing.

"He was a great cricket man and his remarkable cricket career saw success both on and off the field -- as a player, official, administrator and chair of both Surrey and the Test and County Cricket Board."

More Stories From Sports