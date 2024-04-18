Former England Test Batsman Raman Subba Row Dies Aged 92
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row has died at the age of 92, the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) announced Thursday.
At the time of his death, he was England's oldest living men's Test cricketer.
Subba Row played first-class cricket for Cambridge University and then joined the powerful Surrey side of the 1950s, which won seven successive County Championships.
Unable to secure a permanent first-team place at The Oval, he moved to Northamptonshire, where he was appointed captain in 1958.
In that year, Subba Row win the first of his 13 England caps and in 1961 he scored a century in both his first and last Tests against Australia.
In all, he scored 984 Test runs at an average of over 46.
After retiring to pursue a business career, he was the manager of England's tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981.
Subba Row also served five years as chairman of the Test and County Cricket Board, the forerunner to the ECB, from 1985.
He later became one of the International Cricket Council's first match referees, overseeing 160 fixtures.
ICC general manager of cricket Wasim Khan said: "It is sad to hear of the passing of Raman and I would like to extend deepest condolences on behalf of everyone at the ICC.
"Raman was a respected cricketer of his era, who went on to become the chair of the Test and County Cricket Board. He was also one of the earliest ICC match referees, officiating very ably in different parts of the world."
ECB chairman Richard Thompson said: "We are extremely saddened to hear of Raman's passing.
"He was a great cricket man and his remarkable cricket career saw success both on and off the field -- as a player, official, administrator and chair of both Surrey and the Test and County Cricket Board."
Recent Stories
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM
KP politicians, civil society laud President's address
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow
SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang
Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: officials
Indonesia evacuating thousands after volcano erupts, causing tsunami threat
More Stories From Sports
-
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart11 minutes ago
-
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta2 hours ago
-
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series opener2 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 295 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 293 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 296 hours ago
-
Azam experiences discomfort during Wednesday's training session3 hours ago
-
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right knee6 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 297 hours ago
-
Two Pak coaches complete UCI Level 1 course8 hours ago
-
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam9 hours ago
-
NBA bans Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life over gambling violations3 hours ago