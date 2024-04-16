Fully Prepared Against West Indies: Sidra Amin
Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Pakistan women cricketer Sidra Amin has said that Pakistan Women Team is fully prepared against West Indies
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan women cricketer Sidra Amin has said that Pakistan Women Team is fully prepared against West Indies.
She said that the results will be good and the performance of the spinners will be important.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the practice session at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday, she said that they could not perform well in the previous home series against the West Indies.
She said that their spain attack is very good.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team conducted a training session at the National Bank Stadium, in which they also conducted physical training under the supervision of their trainer in batting, bowling and fielding.
The series of three ODIs and five T20I matches between Pakistan and West Indies Women's cricket teams will begin at the National Bank Stadium from April 18.
The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship.
Recent Stories
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman
Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told
PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains
Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates
LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-133
Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC2 hours ago
-
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow6 hours ago
-
KDA’s board of directors meeting held in Abbottabad8 hours ago
-
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series9 hours ago
-
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister11 hours ago
-
Ahsan stresses to transform sports, tourism scenarios1 day ago
-
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record1 day ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results3 days ago
-
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win3 days ago
-
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series3 days ago
-
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party3 days ago
-
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race3 days ago