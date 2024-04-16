Open Menu

Fully Prepared Against West Indies: Sidra Amin

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Pakistan women cricketer Sidra Amin has said that Pakistan Women Team is fully prepared against West Indies

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan women cricketer Sidra Amin has said that Pakistan Women Team is fully prepared against West Indies.

She said that the results will be good and the performance of the spinners will be important.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the practice session at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday, she said that they could not perform well in the previous home series against the West Indies.

She said that their spain attack is very good.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team conducted a training session at the National Bank Stadium, in which they also conducted physical training under the supervision of their trainer in batting, bowling and fielding.

The series of three ODIs and five T20I matches between Pakistan and West Indies Women's cricket teams will begin at the National Bank Stadium from April 18.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship.

