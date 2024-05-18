Golf: PGA Championship Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Scores after Saturday's completion of the darkness-halted second round of the 106th PGA Championship at par-71 Valhalla Golf Club:
130 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 62-68
131 - Collin Morikawa (USA) 66-65
132 - Sahith Theegala (USA) 65-67
133 - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 68-65, Mark Hubbard (USA) 65-68, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 67-66, Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-67
134 - Viktor Hovland (NOR) 68-66, Tony Finau (USA) 65-69, Austin Eckroat (USA) 67-67, Dean Burmester (USA) 69-65
135 - Harris English (USA) 68-67, Brooks Koepka (USA) 67-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 70-65, Matt Wallace (ENG) 70-65, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 66-69, Taylor Moore (USA) 67-68
136 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 68-68, Lucas Herbert (AUS) 69-67, Justin Thomas (USA) 69-67, Keegan Bradley (USA) 69-67, Lee Hodges (USA) 71-65
137 - Doug Ghim (USA) 69-68, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 68-69, Alexander Norén (SWE) 67-70, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 66-71, Justin Rose (ENG) 70-67, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66-71
138 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 68-70, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 71-67, Shane Lowry (IRL) 69-69, Alexander Björk (SWE) 71-67, Jordan Spieth (USA) 69-69, Jason Day (AUS) 71-67, Cameron Smith (AUS) 68-70, Min Woo Lee (AUS) 72-66, Billy Horschel (USA) 69-69, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70-68, Max Homa (USA) 68-70, Maverick McNealy (USA) 66-72
139 - Lucas Glover (USA) 71-68, Russell Henley (USA) 70-69, Patrick Reed (USA) 69-70, Tom Hoge (USA) 66-73, Brice Garnett (USA) 72-67, Will Zalatoris (USA) 71-68, Adam Svensson (CAN) 70-69, Jesper Svensson (SWE) 68-71, Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 71-68, Luke Donald (ENG) 70-69, Zac Blair (USA) 73-66
140 - Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 71-69, Martin Kaymer (GER) 68-72, Sebastian Söderberg (SWE) 73-67, Ryan Fox (NZL) 72-68, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 68-72, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 69-71, Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 68-72, Brian Harman (USA) 72-68, Gary Woodland (USA) 71-69, Brendon Todd (USA) 70-70, Andrew Putnam (USA) 68-72, Ben Kohles (USA) 67-73, Grayson Murray (USA) 72-68, Cameron Young (USA) 69-71, Jeremy Wells (USA) 69-71, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 72-68
141 - Dustin Johnson (USA) 73-68, Rickie Fowler (USA) 72-69, Talor Gooch (USA) 71-70, Braden Shattuck (USA) 71-70, Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 70-71, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-71, Stephan Jäger (GER) 70-71, Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 69-72, Jordan Smith (ENG) 70-71, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 73-68, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 72-69
Missed the cut
142 - Pan Cheng-tsung (TPE) 73-69, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-73, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 74-68, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 72-70, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-72, Jesse Mueller (USA) 70-72, Keith Mitchell (USA) 71-71, Eric Cole (USA) 71-71, Peter Malnati (USA) 72-70, Ben Pollard (USA) 73-69, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70-72, Kyle Mendoza (USA) 72-70, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 70-72
143 - Charley Hoffman (USA) 71-72, Jason Dufner (USA) 68-75, Adam Schenk (USA) 71-72, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 72-71, Adrian Meronk (POL) 74-69, Nick Taylor (CAN) 72-71, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 73-70, Tim Widing (SWE) 70-73
144 - Vincent Norrman (SWE) 72-72, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 74-70, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 71-73, Beau Hossler (USA) 72-72, Jake Knapp (USA) 75-69, Sepp Straka (AUT) 71-73, Takumi Kanaya (JPN) 75-69, Andrew Svoboda (USA) 74-70
145 - Sam Burns (USA) 72-73, Tyler Collet (USA) 73-72, Christopher Gotterup (USA) 74-71, Evan Bowser (USA) 72-73, David Puig (ESP) 72-73, Adam Scott (AUS) 72-73, Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 73-72
146 - Keita Nakajima (JPN) 71-75, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 71-75, Phil Mickelson (USA) 74-72, Luke List (USA) 69-77, Denny McCarthy (USA) 73-73, Wyndham Clark (USA) 71-75, Ryan van Velzen (RSA) 75-71, Patrick Rodgers (USA) 70-76
147 - Chris Kirk (USA) 73-74, Wyatt Worthington II (USA) 72-75, JT Poston (USA) 72-75, Alex Smalley (USA) 74-73, Yang Yong-eun (KOR) 74-73, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 73-74, Nick Dunlap (USA) 74-73
148 - Jimmy Walker (USA) 72-76, John Somers (USA) 76-72, Andy Ogletree (USA) 73-75
149 - Tiger Woods (USA) 72-77, Michael Block (USA) 76-73, Cameron Davis (AUS) 78-71
150 - Victor Perez (FRA) 79-71, Kazuma Kobori (NZL) 73-77, Jared Jones (USA) 73-77
151 - Brad Marek (USA) 73-78
152 - Shaun Micheel (USA) 76-76, Josh Speight (USA) 74-78, Zac Oakley (USA) 77-75, Padraig Harrington (IRL) 77-75
153 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA) 75-78, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 76-77, Camilo Villegas (COL) 79-74, Josh Bevell (USA) 73-80
155 - Tracy Phillips (USA) 75-80
156 - Matt Dobyns (USA) 76-80, Larkin Gross (USA) 79-77
158 - Preston Cole (USA) 75-83
159 - Jeffrey Kellen (USA) 87-72
162 - Rich Beem (USA) 79-83
WD: John Daly (USA), Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR), Ben Griffin (USA)
afp
