Govt Associate College for Women wins intercollegiate cricket tournament

Govt Associate College for Women Burewala emerged victorious in the final match of the Intercollegiate Girls Cricket Championship played at BISE Campus Ground

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Govt Associate College for Women Burewala emerged victorious in the final match of the Intercollegiate Girls cricket Championship played at BISE Campus Ground.

The tournament was organized under the auspices board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE).

Burewala College set a target of 56 runs while batting first, and in the response, Govt Graduate College Vehari team managed to score 27 runs only.

Government Associate College for Women Burewala won the championship with Government Graduate Girls College, Vehari being the runner-up.

APP/mjk

1935 hrs