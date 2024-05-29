Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhr Jahan Wednesday said that the government was launching a major provincial flagship project 'Ehsaas Young Employment Scheme' to help the youth in the province stand on their own feet and start their own jobs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhr Jahan Wednesday said that the government was launching a major provincial flagship project 'Ehsaas Young Employment Scheme' to help the youth in the province stand on their own feet and start their own jobs.

Under this, interest-free loans will be provided to youth across the province to establish their own business in every sector, he said and added that under this scheme, interest-free loans of one million to Rs. 100 million would be provided to youths belonging to the province in the form of clusters, which would be given under designated branches of Bank of Khyber.

He was chairing a meeting in this regard which was attended by Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah, Director Youth Affairs Dr. Noman Mujahid, Head of Microfinance Bank of Khyber Asad Kaka Khel and other concerned officials.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the Adviser regarding the project.

He was informed about the importance and usefulness of the project. The total cost is 05 billion rupees and the scheme will allocate a 5 percent specific quota for minorities, special persons and young people studying in madrasas.

The Advisor said that this scheme of the province would consist of interest-free loans through which they could run their current businesses. The Youth would be able to develop or start a new business for themselves, he said and added that the aim of this scheme was to equip the youth with dignified employment according to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan of Gandapur.

It will be an important step in the direction of standing the province on its own feet. He said that it was the provincial government's commitment to provide decent employment opportunities to the youth because this youth is our future.