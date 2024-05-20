Guardiola Casts Doubt Over Long-term Man City Future
Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2024 | 09:29 PM
Pep Guardiola cast doubt over his long-term future at Manchester City on Sunday after winning a historic fourth straight Premier League title, admitting it is difficult to find motivation after so much sustained success
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pep Guardiola cast doubt over his long-term future at Manchester City on Sunday after winning a historic fourth straight Premier League title, admitting it is difficult to find motivation after so much sustained success.
City's 3-1 victory against West Ham sealed a sixth top-flight title in seven seasons under the Catalan, who has taken the club to extraordinary new levels since he arrived in 2016.
His tally is exceeded only by Alex Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles during his long reign at Manchester United.
In 2019 City became the first club to win the domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season and last year they emulated Manchester United's class of 1999 in winning the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, which they lifted for the first time.
City are now the first side in English top-flight history to win four titles in a row -- surpassing the achievements of the great Liverpool and Manchester United teams from previous eras.
And next week they will attempt to become the first English side to win back to back domestic doubles when they take on United at Wembley in the FA Cup final.
Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola, 53, has a contract at the Etihad until the end of next season but his future after that is unclear.
"The reality is I'm closer to leaving than to staying," Guardiola told Sky sports.
"It's eight years, will be nine.
"Right now my feeling is I want to stay next season. We talked with the club, we have time to talk next season because I have to see the players as well (to see) if they follow me, they follow us, for many reasons. I will stay and during the season we will talk when calm."
Asked at his post-match press conference whether he felt as though he had "completed English football" and what he felt was left to achieve, Guardiola shrugged his shoulders and said: "I had that feeling last season.
"When we won in Istanbul (in the Champions League final) I said, 'It's over, what am I doing here? It's over, there's nothing left'.
"But I have a contract, I'm here and still enjoying. Some of the moments I'm a bit tired but some of the moments I love, and after I said 'OK, we are here'.
"We start winning games, playing good, different players, new players and I start to think about 'No one has done four in a row, why don't we try?' And now I feel 'It's done, so what next?' I don't know right now."
He added: "Next season, right now, I'm not able to know exactly what will be the motivation to do it because it's difficult sometimes to find it when everything is done."
Guardiola said for now he was enjoying basking in the glow of another Premier League triumph.
"When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you're insane -- no way," he said.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam
Friend killed over minor dispute
CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres
CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots
Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'
More Stories From Sports
-
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title3 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match against England6 hours ago
-
National football team training camp kicks off in Islamabad6 hours ago
-
Babar on brink of historic milestones in T20I cricket7 hours ago
-
Pakistan downs Bhutan in ATF 12 & under team competition7 hours ago
-
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is7 hours ago
-
Australian volleyball team to tour Pakistan on May 268 hours ago
-
PBBF suspend KBBA officials over misconduct8 hours ago
-
Judo competition talent hunt kicks off8 hours ago
-
'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania8 hours ago
-
High-priced Cummins, Starc face off as IPL enters playoffs10 hours ago
-
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title3 hours ago