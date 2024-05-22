Hasan Ali Dropped From T20I Squad Over Poor Performance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The Pakistan Cricket team management makes decision over poor performance of the fast bowler and allows him to take part in the county cricket.
LEEDS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been dropped from T20I squad over poor performance in the series against Ireland.
In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket board said that Hasan Ali can now resume his responsibilities in the county cricket.
It said that Hasan Ali was included in the squad as a backup for Haris Rauf who was now fully fit.
Before this, during the series against Ireland, fast bowler Hasan Ali was given a chance, however, he conceded 42 runs in 3 overs against weak Irish batsmen and could not take any wicket.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is likely to announce its squad for upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (tomorrow).
Recent Stories
Solangi stresses urgent need to increase taxes on tobacco products
CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints
Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000
Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March
DC urges robust action to prevent polio
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
More Stories From Sports
-
Talented players of different Games to be facilitated with scholarships: Fakhre36 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's Doak given surprise call-up to Scotland's Euros squad34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for ATF Team Competition semis3 hours ago
-
Sports vital for youth: Dr Iqrar3 hours ago
-
PFL launch in Lahore on June 4, promises excitement for soccer fans3 hours ago
-
Inter enter new era after Suning relinquish champions to Oaktree53 minutes ago
-
Saikat, Illingworth to stand in ICC Men’s T20 CWC opener5 hours ago
-
Blind Cricket T20 Super League to held in June5 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow6 hours ago
-
National Netball C’ship in June7 hours ago
-
Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one season in charge18 hours ago
-
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career20 hours ago