Hasan Ali Dropped From T20I Squad Over Poor Performance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

The Pakistan Cricket team management makes decision over poor performance of the fast bowler and allows him to take part in the county cricket.

LEEDS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been dropped from T20I squad over poor performance in the series against Ireland.

In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket board said that Hasan Ali can now resume his responsibilities in the county cricket.

It said that Hasan Ali was included in the squad as a backup for Haris Rauf who was now fully fit.

Before this, during the series against Ireland, fast bowler Hasan Ali was given a chance, however, he conceded 42 runs in 3 overs against weak Irish batsmen and could not take any wicket.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is likely to announce its squad for upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (tomorrow).

More Stories From Sports