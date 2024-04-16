Hub Rally On April 28
Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Founder and Chief Organizer Shujaat Sherwani Tuesday said that the Hub rally will be held on April 28 for which a 50 km track has been prepared.
Addressing a press conference he said that the rally will be held at Bakar Gadani and renowned drivers from all over the country will participate, this time the prize money has been increased to Rs 5,000,000.
He said usually, the rally was held in February or March, but due to the general elections, it was being held in April.
