Hub Rally On April 28

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Hub rally on April 28

Founder and Chief Organizer Shujaat Sherwani Tuesday said that the Hub rally will be held on April 28 for which a 50 km track has been prepared

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Founder and Chief Organizer Shujaat Sherwani Tuesday said that the Hub rally will be held on April 28 for which a 50 km track has been prepared.

Addressing a press conference he said that the rally will be held at Bakar Gadani and renowned drivers from all over the country will participate, this time the prize money has been increased to Rs 5,000,000.

He said usually, the rally was held in February or March, but due to the general elections, it was being held in April.





