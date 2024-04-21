(@Abdulla99267510)

The experts comprising the medical board include Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Prof. Dr. Rana Dilawaiz and Prof. Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2024) The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday decided to constitute an independent medical board to analyse if Ihsanullah’s medical case was handled properly by the PCB’s medical support team.

The board will also recommend future course of action for the right-arm fast bowler’s proper medical treatment.