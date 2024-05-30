Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both Mohsin Naqvi and Sadiq Khan discuss matters pertaining to cricket.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and London Mayor Sadiq Khan at a meeting in London discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.

They also discussed matters pertaining to cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi invited London Mayor to visit Pakistan.

(More to come)