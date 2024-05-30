Interior Minister, London Mayor Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:27 PM
Both Mohsin Naqvi and Sadiq Khan discuss matters pertaining to cricket.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and London Mayor Sadiq Khan at a meeting in London discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.
They also discussed matters pertaining to cricket.
Mohsin Naqvi invited London Mayor to visit Pakistan.
(More to come)
