Interior Minister, London Mayor Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:27 PM

Both Mohsin Naqvi and Sadiq Khan discuss matters pertaining to cricket.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and London Mayor Sadiq Khan at a meeting in London discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.

They also discussed matters pertaining to cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi invited London Mayor to visit Pakistan.

(More to come)

