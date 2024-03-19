Open Menu

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi Gets Dual Honors In PSL 9

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

In a thrilling culmination to the HBL Pakistan Super League 9, Islamabad United clinched the title, but it was Karachi Kings' emerging talent Muhammad Irfan Khan Niazi who stole the spotlight in the post-match ceremony

Hailing from Mianwali, Niazi was named both the Fielder of the Tournament and the Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Having debuted for Karachi Kings in the 2023 season, Niazi continued to make his mark in the 2024 edition as one of the retained players from the previous squad.

His outstanding performance throughout the season included scoring 171 runs in 8 innings at an impressive strike rate of 140.16. Notably, he played a pivotal role in securing a crucial victory against Lahore Qalandars with a match-winning knock in a must-win game for Kings, earning widespread acclaim.

Additionally, he ranked fifth in the list of highest run-scorers for Karachi Kings in PSL 9.

Irfan Niazi's fielding prowess was evident throughout the tournament, with the emerging player taking 8 catches in 9 matches, further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic asset on the field.

His exceptional contributions have not only bolstered Karachi Kings' performance but have also underscored his potential as a rising star in Pakistani cricket. Karachi Kings congratulate Irfan Khan Niazi on his well-deserved accolades and look forward to witnessing his continued success in the future.

