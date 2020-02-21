KP U21 Dir Upper Inter-Tehsil Games begins with great enthusiasm, tight security

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Dir Upper Inter-Tehsil Games got under way with great enthusiasm and tight security at scenic Dir Sports Complex, surrounded by a high range of mountains and situated at the bank of historical Pankora Rive

DIR UPPER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Dir Upper Inter-Tehsil Games got under way with great enthusiasm and tight security at scenic Dir Sports Complex, surrounded by a high range of mountains and situated at the bank of historical Pankora River.

Contingents from all the six Tehsils including Larjum, Wari, Barawal, Shereengal, Kalkot and Dir Upper are taking part in six different Games comprising Football, Athletic, Tug of War, Badminton, Volleyball and Kabaddi.

Additional Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ijaz Akhtar was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Khalid Iqbal Khattak also visited for a short while and met with the players but due to his meeting with DG NAB, he could not stay for long but assured the players for all out facilities.

He also directed District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain and other administrative staffs to ensure all facilities to the players.

During his meeting with the players, he also lauded the efforts of Directorate of Sports KP for involving players from 127 Tehsils and provided standard playing kits, shoes and above all good equipment.

In his short media chat DC Dir Upper said: "It is good opportunities for our youth to come up from their respective Tehsils to the national and international levels," Khalid Iqbal Khattak said in a brief chat with media men. He said in the first week of March this year Kumrat Sports Festival will be organized with the support of Tourism Corporation KP and Directorate of Sports KP. The games part of the Kumrat Festival comprising tug of war, snow race, snow kabaddi, horse race, horse and cattle show, guli danda, exhibition of locally made handicape, archery competitions, local Sakhay Games and other local competitions.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Irfan, followed by national anthem presented by a team of Lives band. Additional Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ijaz Akhtar formally inaugurated the colourful ceremony with thundering applauses. All the participating contingents took part in the stunning March Past on the tones of local drums (dolls) surna (pipe).

A total of 504 players, 85 players from each Tehsil, from all six Tehsils contingents are taking part in two-day Games including Kabaddi, Tug of War, Badminton, Volleyball, Athletic, Football.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Ijaz Akhtar said, it is a very proud moments when players who represented Pakistan including two taekwondo players Jami Ullah, Murtaza, left army fast bowler Adil Naz were also present along side the participating contingents.

"I am very happy to come to this event because I have a great attachment to the sports and we are doing lot of efforts in Dir Upper to bring the youth to playing field according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan," Ijaz Akhtar added. He said there is no dearth of talent in Dir Upper provided facilities to the youth so that they could be able to come up in the main stream of talent.

He said the enthusiasm of the players is appreciable. He also advised the players to take active participation in the Games and win back name and fame for their respective Tehsil and District. He also lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Sports KP for involving such a record number of players in U21 Games.