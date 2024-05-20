Liverpool Confirm Slot Will Replace Klopp As Manager
Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was Monday confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool by the Premier League club
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was Monday confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool by the Premier League club.
The club said in a statement that the Dutchman, 45, would take up the position of head coach on June 1, subject to a work permit.
Slot's arrival has been an open secret, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing a compensation deal worth up to £9.4 million ($12 million).
He confirmed Anfield was his next destination at his final pre-match press conference at the Eredivisie club on Friday.
Klopp announced his departure in January and took charge of his final game on Sunday, a 2-0 win against Wolves.
In his final speech to the Anfield crowd, the German urged fans to throw their full support behind Slot.
"You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me," he said. "You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team."
Recent Stories
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE
Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue against students
More Stories From Sports
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win5 minutes ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future2 hours ago
-
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title5 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match against England8 hours ago
-
National football team training camp kicks off in Islamabad8 hours ago
-
Babar on brink of historic milestones in T20I cricket9 hours ago
-
Pakistan downs Bhutan in ATF 12 & under team competition9 hours ago
-
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is9 hours ago
-
Australian volleyball team to tour Pakistan on May 2610 hours ago
-
PBBF suspend KBBA officials over misconduct10 hours ago
-
Judo competition talent hunt kicks off10 hours ago
-
'Haikyu!!': Comic heroes fuel Japan Olympic volleyball manga mania10 hours ago