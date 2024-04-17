Open Menu

Manchester City V Real Madrid Champions League Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 17, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final, second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (3-3 on aggregate, kick-off 1900 GMT)

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson; Kyle Walker (capt), Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal (capt), Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes; Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

